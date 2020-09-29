Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot as Packers, Seahawks vie for top NFC team

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
After the Chiefs snapped the Ravens' 14-game regular-season winning streak, there were plenty of changes at the top in this week's power rankings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: NFL power rankings 4.0: Chiefs, Mahomes solidify themselves at the top

NFL power rankings 4.0: Chiefs, Mahomes solidify themselves at the top 01:41

 SportsPulse: The Monday Night bout between the top two teams in the AFC was essentially a knockout with Kansas City dominating start to finish and reaffirming their status as the top team in the NFL. We reveal our risers and fallers in this week's power rankings.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs National Football League franchise in Kansas City, Missouri

Mahomes outshines Jackson as Chiefs beat Ravens

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guides his side to a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
BBC News

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Lose To Lamar Jackson In Race, 'He's A G.O.A.T.!'

 Shocking admission from Tyreek Hill ... the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro says he would flat-out LOSE in a race against Lamar Jackson!!! The wide receiver made the..
TMZ.com

Former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley in new role: High school offensive coordinator

 Todd Haley has over 25 years of NFL experience, with three years as Chiefs head coach. He's in new territory as a high school offensive coordinator.
USATODAY.com
J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of Silence [Video]

J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of Silence

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans in the first NFL game of the season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Andre Rison Says He Should Replace Dan Quinn As Falcons Coach, I Can Fix Them!

 And, the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is ... Andre Rison??? The former NFL All-Pro tells TMZ Sports he wants to replace Dan Quinn as the head man in..
TMZ.com

Christian McCaffrey Has Adorable Reunion W/ Olivia Culpo's Dog, Injury Be Damned!

 Not even a high-ankle sprain could kill this adorable moment for Christian McCaffrey ... Here's video of the injured NFL superstar getting some much-needed TLC..
TMZ.com

NFL Week 3: Several teams pull off fourth-quarter comebacks while others dominate opponents

 Will Brinson, a senior NFL writer for CBS Sports and the host of the "Pick Six" podcast, joined CBSN to break down the roller coaster ride of Week 3 in the NFL...
CBS News

Female coaches and referee just made NFL history

 Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns featured a historic first on the sidelines.
CBS News

Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington

NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flops

 After Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another QB's time time as starter might be ending.
USATODAY.com

NFL issues $1 million in fines after coaches don't wear masks

 The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were hit with a $250,000 fine – but that's not all.
CBS News

NFL Week 2: Injuries on East Coast; Seahawks' and Cowboys' narrow wins

 Week 2 of the NFL featured nail-biting moments and heartbreaking injuries. CSB Sports senior NFL writer Will Brison joined CBSN to break down the week, including..
CBS News

Cam Newton defends Patriots' call on final play in loss to Seahawks

 Though Cam Newton came up 1 yard short of leading the Patriots to a comeback win over the Seahawks, the QB supported his team's decision.
USATODAY.com

Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers National Football League franchise in Green Bay, Wisconsin

NFL Week 2 winners and losers: Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense rolling, Falcons have historic collapse — again

 Sunday's slate of Week 2 games left Falcons fans with a familiar sense of frustration, while there's cause for celebration in Green Bay and Baltimore.
USATODAY.com

32 things we learned from Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season

 The Packers' offense stayed hot, Tom Brady got his first win with the Bucs and the injuries piled up. What did we learn in NFL Week 2?
USATODAY.com
Minnesota Vikings Pay Tribute to George Floyd [Video]

Minnesota Vikings Pay Tribute to George Floyd

The Minnesota Vikings stood in solidarity with the social justice movement ahead of their season-opening game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland

USA TODAY Sports' Week 3 NFL picks: Chiefs or Ravens in potential AFC championship game preview?

 Reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City heads to Baltimore on Monday in a matchup of AFC heavyweights, one that could determine home-field advantage.
USATODAY.com

National Football Conference National Football Conference One of two conferences in the National Football League


Related videos from verified sources

NFL power rankings: Cardinals soar while Cowboys and Colts tumble [Video]

NFL power rankings: Cardinals soar while Cowboys and Colts tumble

SportsPulse: Week 1 is in the books and we break down the risers and fallers in our first regular season power rankings of the year.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:44Published
Colin Cowherd lists the Top 10 NFL Fan Bases [Video]

Colin Cowherd lists the Top 10 NFL Fan Bases

Colin Cowherd lists the Top 10 NFL Fan Bases in the league. Hear where teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers end up in his rankings.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:31Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot as Packers, Seahawks vie for top NFC team

 After the Chiefs snapped the Ravens' 14-game regular-season winning streak, there were plenty of changes at the top in this week's power rankings.
USATODAY.com

NFL Week 3: Several teams pull off fourth-quarter comebacks while others dominate opponents

 Will Brinson, a senior NFL writer for CBS Sports and the host of the "Pick Six" podcast, joined CBSN to break down the roller coaster ride of Week 3 in the NFL....
CBS News


Tweets about this

MalliardReport

The Malliard Report RT @WinWithMalliard: NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2 – USA TODAY #Malliard https://t.co/fKBsnLccUR ht… 6 days ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2 – USA TODAY #Malliard https://t.co/fKBsnLccUR https://t.co/pgwrr4G9PG 6 days ago

tvt_news

TVT News NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2 https://t.co/OG74KNzdzD 6 days ago

DouglasHoltzman

Douglas Holtzman NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2 ⁦@NFL#PowerRankings #Week2 #Week3 #teams… https://t.co/t7LiTDvAhR 6 days ago

LakersGrrrrl

#Lakers4Life NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2 https://t.co/Jz7L1zHKq5 https://t.co/7WMme1X9UG 6 days ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2 https://t.co/SKxBjjuo2H 6 days ago

NatalieAndJer04

Natalie P NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2 https://t.co/DN50OTMg6M via @USATODAY 1 week ago

WeAFFoundation

We Are Friends Foundation NFL power rankings Week 2 2020: Ravens replace Chiefs in No. 1 spot https://t.co/hSH6mePj2A 1 week ago