NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot as Packers, Seahawks vie for top NFC team

After the Chiefs snapped the Ravens' 14-game regular-season winning streak, there were plenty of changes at the top in this week's power rankings.

NFL Week 3: Several teams pull off fourth-quarter comebacks while others dominate opponents Will Brinson, a senior NFL writer for CBS Sports and the host of the "Pick Six" podcast, joined CBSN to break down the roller coaster ride of Week 3 in the NFL....

CBS News 18 hours ago



