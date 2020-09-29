|
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn's heartbreaking interview is hard to watch: 'It was a good run'
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Stars captain Jamie Benn had a hard time putting his thoughts together after Dallas lost to the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final in six games.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jamie Benn Canadian ice hockey player
Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie BennTampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas
Lightning capture Stanley Cup after beating Dallas Stars in Game 6
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:30Published
Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars had great playoff runs; what awaits this offseason?Most of the top players on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars are signed long-term, but there are key decisions to make.
USATODAY.com
Stanley Cup: Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars to be crowned NHL championsThe Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004 with a 4-2 series win over the Dallas Stars.
BBC News
Game 6: Lightning beat Dallas Stars to capture Stanley Cup
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52Published
Stanley Cup Finals National Hockey League championship series
One year after shocking upset, Tampa Bay Lightning capture Stanley Cup with Game 6 win against StarsThe Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6 to win their first Stanley Cup championship since 2004.
USATODAY.com
Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:01Published
Counting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:45Published
Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:57Published
Dallas City in Texas, United States
Trump Leads In Texas
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this