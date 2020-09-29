Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn's heartbreaking interview is hard to watch: 'It was a good run'

Trump Leads In Texas



President Donald Trump has chipped away at Joe Biden's lead in the classically red state of Texas. A new poll from the Dallas Morning Star released Sunday has Trump leading Biden in Texas state 48 per cent to 46 per cent among likely voters. Among the larger group of registered voters, Biden beats Trump by 1 percentage point: 44 per cent to 43 per cent. The Daily Mail reports that both poll totals are within the margin of error.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970