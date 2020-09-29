Meghan McCain welcomes baby girl: 'The View' reveals newborn's patriotic name

Trump Edging Biden Out In Florida And Arizona



A new Washington Post/ABC News poll is bad news for Joe Biden. The poll has Pres. Donald Trump narrowly ahead Joe Biden in Florida and Arizona among likely voters. The poll was conducted September 15-20. It found Trump ahead by 4 points in Florida (51%-47%) and 1 point in Arizona (49%-48%) among likely voters. According to Forbes, the Post/ABC News poll is a high quality survey.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970