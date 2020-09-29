Global  
 

Meghan McCain welcomes baby girl: 'The View' reveals newborn's patriotic name

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Meghan McCain's father, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, appears to have inspired his grandchild's patriotic moniker.
