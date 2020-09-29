Global  
 

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helping troubled former NBA player Delonte West

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is trying to help former NBA player Delonte West through his mental health struggles.
Mark Cuban calls for $1,000 stimulus checks every two weeks through November

 New York (CNN Business)Mark Cuban is once again pushing the idea that every American household should receive $1,000 bi-weekly stimulus checks for the next two..
How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix [Video]

How Cuban Scored With Amazon And Netflix

Mark Cuban told "The David Rubenstein Show" about his buy-and-hold stock strategy. Business Insider reports the strategy led him to big returns on Netflix and Amazon. The "Shark Tank" investor owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks said he stuck with companies he believed in. He owned Netflix stock since it cost $50 a share. The streaming service closed Wednesday near $550. He owned Amazon shares at just under $2,000. On Wednesday, Amazon closed at $3,441.85.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Mark Cuban Picks Delonte West Up At Gas Station, Family Hoping For Rehab

 Mark Cuban is personally helping Delonte West get back on his feet ... with the Dallas Mavericks owner picking up the ex-NBA star at a gas station in Texas. As..
Delonte West Disturbing Photo Surfaces, NBA & Doc Rivers Trying To Help

 The NBA, Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson and the Players Association have actively been trying to get Delonte West help ... this after a new photo surfaced showing the..
Doc Rivers Out As Clippers Head Coach After Disappointing Season

 Doc Rivers is officially OUT as Los Angeles Clippers head coach ... after a quick exit from the NBA Playoffs. 58-year-old Rivers has coached the Clips since 2013..
LeBron uses star power to address voting rights

 Cleveland—New Cleveland resident Steven Catudal was eager to register to vote in his adopted state of Ohio. He found an unlikely ally to thank for smoothing..
NBA's Malik Beasley Arrested for Narcotics Possession and Stolen Gun

 Plymouth Public Safety Department tells TMZ ... Beasley approached a vehicle that had stopped in front of his house Saturday and allegedly pointed a gun at them..
Dallas Mavericks' Mark Cuban helping troubled former NBA player Delonte West

