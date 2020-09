You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Montana and His Wife Stop Kidnapper From Taking Their Grandchild



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Montana says an unknown woman entered their Malibu home over the weekend and grabbed their 9-month-old grandchild. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 hours ago Suspect Running From Dallas County Deputy Struck And Killed By 18-Wheeler On I-30 Service Road



The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was attempting a traffic stop with a motorcycle rider. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:24 Published 17 hours ago Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours



This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 00:20 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this