Turnbull's book and sucking up to the (former) boss Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Eight MPs used their corporate cards to buy Malcolm Turnbull's A Bigger Picture. Guess who? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Motherwell set for Turnbull reunion



Motherwell could come up against former player David Turnbull when they play Celtic on Saturday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published on August 27, 2020

Tweets about this