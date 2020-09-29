Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure she was given a fair fee Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

says that Sienna Miller says that Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure that she was remunerated fairly. The actress worked with the late Black Panther star on their film 21 Bridges in 2019. Talking to Empire, Miller recalled that Boseman gave her a portion of his own salary so that she was given the wages he felt she deserved, describing his actions as "astounding". The project saw Boseman play a New York detective who shuts down the 21 bridges of Manhattan to find a two murderers. Miller plays a fellow detective. "This was a...


