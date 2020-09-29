Global  
 

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure she was given a fair fee

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure she was given a fair feeSienna Miller says that Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure that she was remunerated fairly. The actress worked with the late Black Panther star on their film 21 Bridges in 2019. Talking to Empire, Miller recalled that Boseman gave her a portion of his own salary so that she was given the wages he felt she deserved, describing his actions as "astounding". The project saw Boseman play a New York detective who shuts down the 21 bridges of Manhattan to find a two murderers. Miller plays a fellow detective. “This was a...
Video Credit: Bang Media
Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to cover Sienna Miller's 21 Bridges fee

Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to cover Sienna Miller's 21 Bridges fee

 Sienna Miller has revealed Chadwick Boseman donated part of his own salary to cover her fee to work on their movie '21 Bridges' after film bosses refused her wage request.

 "That kind of thing just doesn't happen," Miller said. "He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.'"
Chadwick Boseman donated a portion of his '21 Bridges' salary to Sienna Miller after film bosses refused her wage hike request.

 The British actress says Boseman took a pay cut in order to raise her salary on the film 21 Bridges.
