Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure she was given a fair fee
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Sienna Miller says that Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure that she was remunerated fairly. The actress worked with the late Black Panther star on their film 21 Bridges in 2019. Talking to Empire, Miller recalled that Boseman gave her a portion of his own salary so that she was given the wages he felt she deserved, describing his actions as "astounding". The project saw Boseman play a New York detective who shuts down the 21 bridges of Manhattan to find a two murderers. Miller plays a fellow detective. “This was a...
Sienna Miller British-American actress
Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman gave up part of his pay to boost hers"That kind of thing just doesn't happen," Miller said. "He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.'"
CBS News
Chadwick Boseman took salary cut to recruit Sienna Miller for '21 Bridges'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Chadwick Boseman gave some of his 21 Bridges salary to co-star Sienna MillerThe British actress says Boseman took a pay cut in order to raise her salary on the film 21 Bridges.
BBC News
Chadwick Boseman American actor
21 Bridges 2019 US action thriller film by Brian Kirk
Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
