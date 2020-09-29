Global  
 

How to watch the Trump-Biden debate tonight

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
DW will broadcast the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden tonight. Here’s a look at what viewers can expect and when to tune in.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Why Nevada may be an important state for the First Presidential Debate

Why Nevada may be an important state for the First Presidential Debate 03:45

 Tonight President Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off for their first debate. This election is an important one for Nevada, because we are considered a swing state.

