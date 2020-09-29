Global  
 

Baby Yoda battles wildfires alongside firefighters

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020
A 5-year-old donated a Baby Yoda doll to firefighters battling multiple wildfires in the Pacific Northwest to thank them for keeping everyone safe.
Baby Yoda Coming To Colorado To Help Crews Fighting Wildfires!

Baby Yoda Coming To Colorado To Help Crews Fighting Wildfires!

 The Child, known as "Baby Yoda," is on a new mission. After traveling through Oregon and California, he's bringing the Force to Colorado -- to help firefighters battling wildfires here. Katie Johnston reports.

