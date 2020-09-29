|
Baby Yoda battles wildfires alongside firefighters
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
A 5-year-old donated a Baby Yoda doll to firefighters battling multiple wildfires in the Pacific Northwest to thank them for keeping everyone safe.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Child (Star Wars) Star Wars character
ShowBiz Minute: Davis, Teigen, Baby YodaTributes for country star Mac Davis, who died at 78; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve lost child as they announce miscarriage on social media; Baby Yoda..
USATODAY.com
'Mandalorian' Executive Producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni on George Lucas' Reaction to the Series | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:38Published
Pacific Northwest Region that includes parts of Canada and the United States
Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
The 194-Year-Old Matriarch Of The Northwest Ppple Industry Has Ded
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this