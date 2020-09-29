Global  
 

Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accounts

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accountsPresident Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is one of a number of populists around the world who rose to power in part by harnessing Facebook to get his unfiltered messages to millions. During Duterte’s 2016 campaign, his allies flooded the social media platform with misinformation about his opponents and laudatory stories about him. Four years later, after allegations that Facebook aided disruptive disinformation campaigns in many countries, the Silicon Valley giant has put up increasing checks on what politicians and their allies can say online. And Duterte is not pleased. In his weekly public address Monday, Duterte lashed out at Facebook for taking down fake accounts that supported his...
