|
Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accounts
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is one of a number of populists around the world who rose to power in part by harnessing Facebook to get his unfiltered messages to millions. During Duterte’s 2016 campaign, his allies flooded the social media platform with misinformation about his opponents and laudatory stories about him. Four years later, after allegations that Facebook aided disruptive disinformation campaigns in many countries, the Silicon Valley giant has put up increasing checks on what politicians and their allies can say online. And Duterte is not pleased. In his weekly public address Monday, Duterte lashed out at Facebook for taking down fake accounts that supported his...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rodrigo Duterte Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines
Manila and Beijing agreed to shelve dispute, ambassador says – despite Duterte’s vow to uphold rulingChina and the Philippines have agreed to shelve their dispute over the...
WorldNews
"My Job is to Kill" Ongoing Human Rights Violations and Impunity in the PhilippinesFour years into President Duterte’s administration, human rights violations in the Philippines continue amid an almost total climate of impunity. This briefing..
WorldNews
Philippine president to make UN General Assembly debutMANILA: For the first time since he became president four years ago, the Philippines’ tough-talking leader Rodrigo Duterte will take part in the UN General..
WorldNews
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook’s Accounts Center will unify login and payment info across Facebook propertiesFacebook
Facebook is making it easier for people to post across Facebook properties and pay for purchases they make on all its platforms. The..
The Verge
Facebook says its campaign helped recruit 100,000 poll workers for Trump-Biden presidential electionA recruitment drive by Facebook to address the coronavirus-caused shortage of poll workers on Election Day has spurred 100,000 people to volunteer.
USATODAY.com
Reeves: Today’s announcements are using ‘recycled money’
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30Published
Coronavirus pandemic kills one million people worldwide
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:00Published
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
COVID-19 leads to significant job losses in the Philippines
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:29Published
Another Spike in Philippines’ ‘Drug War’ DeathsLast week, the Philippine government released new statistics on the country’s “war on drugs,” showing that police killed 46 people during anti-drug..
WorldNews
Philippines Troll Patrol: The woman taking on trolls on their own turfPro-government trolling has become rampant online in the Philippines, but some people have had enough.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this