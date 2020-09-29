Global  
 

Michael Flynn's lawyer says she asked Trump not to pardon him

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Under questioning from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, Sidney Powell acknowledged having spoken to Trump about Flynn within the last few weeks.
