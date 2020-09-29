Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College football coach, son of Bobby Beathard, posts ‘All Lives Matter’ sign before departing program

Washington Post Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

College football coach ousted for posting 'All Lives Matter to Jesus' sign

 A former Illinois State University football coach said his sudden departure from the program last week came after some players were offended by a sign he posted...
Christian Post


Tweets about this