Biden releases tax returns ahead of first presidential debate

FT.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Document shows Democrat paid nearly $300,000 in 2019 as Trump faces pressure to release filings
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so 01:27

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax returns and pressed the Republican president to do likewise, keeping pressure on Donald Trump in the wake of a New York Times expose on his taxes. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

President Trump, Former Vice President Biden Prepare To Face Off In First Debate

President Trump, Former Vice President Biden Prepare To Face Off In First Debate

Laura Podesta reports on preparations in Cleveland for the first 2020 presidential debate (9-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:32Published
Tax policy key to 1st Trump-Biden debate -Wall St. investor

Tax policy key to 1st Trump-Biden debate -Wall St. investor

Future tax policy, fiscal spending and budget deficit reduction plans are some of the key things Wall Street will be listening for in the first 2020 U.S. presidential debate, chief investment officer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 06:35Published
Stage Set For First Presidential Debate

Stage Set For First Presidential Debate

The state is set for Tuesday night's first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:42Published

First US debate: Biden throws down the gauntlet to Trump with release of 2019 tax returns

First US debate: Biden throws down the gauntlet to Trump with release of 2019 tax returns Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.The...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPRNewsmaxCBS News

Biden, Harris Release 2019 Tax Returns Ahead Of First Presidential Debate Against Trump

Daily Caller

Biden releases 2019 tax returns before debate, calls for Trump to release his

 Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday released 2019 tax returns for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, calling on President Trump to release...
FOXNews.com


