Investigations launched after Indigenous woman records Quebec hospital staff uttering slurs before her death
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () A Quebec coroner's investigation has been launched into the death of an Atikamekw woman in the hospital in Joliette, Que., on Monday, shortly after she broadcast a video live on Facebook showing her being insulted and sworn at by hospital staff.
