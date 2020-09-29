Global  
 

Investigations launched after Indigenous woman records Quebec hospital staff uttering slurs before her death

CBC.ca Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
A Quebec coroner's investigation has been launched into the death of an Atikamekw woman in the hospital in Joliette, Que., on Monday, shortly after she broadcast a video live on Facebook showing her being insulted and sworn at by hospital staff.
