|
MLB playoffs live updates: Astros hand Twins their 17th consecutive postseason loss
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Major League Baseball's expanded postseason gets underway Tuesday with four AL contests including Game 1 of the Yankees-Indians series.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Expanded MLB playoffs, fewer off days create quandary for managers, top relievers: 'Is it safe?'With the expanded playoffs, there will be no off days during the DS and LCS , which will be great for testing the depth of a pitching staff.
USATODAY.com
Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know TuesdayThe first presidential debate takes place in Cleveland, Major League Baseball playoffs begin and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
MLB's expanded playoff field is set. A quick look at all 8 wild-card series matchupsMLB's 60-game sprint of a regular season is complete. Now, attention turns to the expanded playoffs with eight wild-card series kicking off this week.
USATODAY.com
Baseball super fans go to extreme lengths to catch a glimpse of the gameMajor League Baseball is going into its final weekend of the regular season — one that was cut short and played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic...
CBS News
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States
Yankees manager Aaron Boone goes on profane rant after ejection in first inning vs. MarlinsHot mics caught the choice words Yankees manager Aaron Boone had for umpire John Tumpane after he was tossed in the first inning Friday night.
USATODAY.com
Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:17Published
Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Ideal weight now 5kg more: 65kg for men, 55 for womenThe National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has added another 5kg to the ideal weight of Indians. While the weight of an ideal or reference Indian man was 60kg in..
IndiaTimes
ICMR's 2nd sero-survey shows Indians far from achieving herd immunity against Covid-19: Harsh VardhanThe ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union health minister Harsh..
IndiaTimes
PMC Bank collapse: 'We lost our money and then our son'Little has changed one year after nearly a million Indians lost their savings in a bank collapse.
BBC News
You Might Like
Tweets about this