Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB playoffs live updates: Astros hand Twins their 17th consecutive postseason loss

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Major League Baseball's expanded postseason gets underway Tuesday with four AL contests including Game 1 of the Yankees-Indians series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Expanded MLB playoffs, fewer off days create quandary for managers, top relievers: 'Is it safe?'

 With the expanded playoffs, there will be no off days during the DS and LCS , which will be great for testing the depth of a pitching staff.
USATODAY.com

Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The first presidential debate takes place in Cleveland, Major League Baseball playoffs begin and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

MLB's expanded playoff field is set. A quick look at all 8 wild-card series matchups

 MLB's 60-game sprint of a regular season is complete. Now, attention turns to the expanded playoffs with eight wild-card series kicking off this week.
USATODAY.com

Baseball super fans go to extreme lengths to catch a glimpse of the game

 Major League Baseball is going into its final weekend of the regular season — one that was cut short and played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic...
CBS News

Houston Astros Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States


New York Yankees New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

Yankees manager Aaron Boone goes on profane rant after ejection in first inning vs. Marlins

 Hot mics caught the choice words Yankees manager Aaron Boone had for umpire John Tumpane after he was tossed in the first inning Friday night.
USATODAY.com
Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets [Video]

Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, beating a bid from pop star Jennifer Lopez and ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. This report produced by Fred Katayama.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees [Video]

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is facing a one-game suspension and a fine for Tuesday's ejection and his comments on the umpires and AL East rivals New York Yankees.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:17Published

Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Ideal weight now 5kg more: 65kg for men, 55 for women

 The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has added another 5kg to the ideal weight of Indians. While the weight of an ideal or reference Indian man was 60kg in..
IndiaTimes

ICMR's 2nd sero-survey shows Indians far from achieving herd immunity against Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

 The ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union health minister Harsh..
IndiaTimes

PMC Bank collapse: 'We lost our money and then our son'

 Little has changed one year after nearly a million Indians lost their savings in a bank collapse.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelPacholek

Uncle Mike - Wartime Consigliere @MLBRandomStats Don't give Brian Cashman any ideas. As manager of the Yankees, he might tell his press secretary, Aaron Boone, to do it. 25 minutes ago

twithersAP

Tom Withers Nothing official, but #Yankees manager Aaron Boone said J.A. Happ would likely start Game 3 if there is one with… https://t.co/3yrellOrAC 28 minutes ago

ale_caracas

Alejandro Marchena RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he will likely send J.A. Happ to the mound if there is a Game 3 against the Clev… 1 hour ago

spiders_six

#ClevelandSpiders 🕷⚾️🕸 @twithersAP #indians -------------------- #Yankees manager Aaron Boone starting Brett Gardner to get second lefty… https://t.co/6VvTtWuukr 2 hours ago

FantasyAlarm

Fantasy Alarm BREAKING MLB: Yankees manager Aaron Boone said "it's looking like" J.A. Happ will be the Yankees' starter in a pote… https://t.co/uwOE3nb0E2 2 hours ago

MarlyRiveraESPN

Marly Rivera Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he will likely send J.A. Happ to the mound if there is a Game 3 against the C… https://t.co/KsQBpSHwzG 2 hours ago

Jake_Seiner

Jake Seiner RT @twithersAP: #Yankees manager Aaron Boone starting Brett Gardner to get second lefty in lineup against Bieber. #Indians https://t.co/jUl… 2 hours ago

twithersAP

Tom Withers #Yankees manager Aaron Boone starting Brett Gardner to get second lefty in lineup against Bieber. #Indians https://t.co/jUlWZ30OUT 2 hours ago