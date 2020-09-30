Global  
 

Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in first US presidential debate — live updates

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden are squaring off in Ohio. The COVID-19 pandemic and the Supreme Court will top the list in this crucial first debate. Follow here for the latest.
 President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates Tuesday, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year is different; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

