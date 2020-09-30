|
'How you doing, man?': Trump, Biden start debate with socially distant greeting
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In the latest sign of how COVID-19 has upended the election, Trump and Biden skipped the handshake at the first presidential debate in Cleveland.
