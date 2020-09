Mail-In Ballots Could Mean Election Outcome Isn't Known In Wisconsin On Nov. 3 Some are predicting that Wisconsin may not be decided until well after Election Day on Nov. 3. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate Melissa Caen offers analysis of what the two candidates should try to accomplish in the first presidential debate (9-29-2020)

House Divided: Watertown Neighbors Show Support For Trump, Biden Upstairs is Trump country and downstairs in Biden territory. But the neighbors get along just fine. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Biden leading Trump in Pa. but this battleground state is ‘up for grabs,’ new polls show Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, according to two new polls, but both surveys indicate an increasingly tight race in the Keystone...

Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses, says US election will end up at Supreme Court Donald Trump, who trails Biden in national opinion polls, has repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, asserting without evidence that mail-in...

