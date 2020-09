Wacky design engineer sets new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN



A wacky design engineer is delighted to have set a new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN.Andy Jennings, 28, transformed his green household waste bin into a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 2 days ago

Lochbuie grandmother missing for two years; daughter makes a plea for help



Ambyr Carolus has spent the past two years searching for her mom because she refuses to believe she would willingly disappear. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:28 Published 4 days ago