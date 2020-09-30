|
Trump sidesteps call to condemn white supremacists, points to extremism on the left
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Debate moderator Chris Wallace asked if Trump would urge groups to stand down and avoid contributing to the violence. He sidestepped.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Trump on Biden's late son: "I don't know Beau"At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son..
CBS News
CBS Evening News, September 29, 2020Trump and Biden attending first presidential debate; 91-year-old professor's virtual teaching goes viral during pandemic
CBS News
Chris Wallace American journalist
Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the..
TMZ.com
Chris Wallace Tries to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First DebateIn his second time as moderator of a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor sought to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com
Trump says he paid "millions of dollars" in taxes 2016 and 2017Presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump about a New York Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017...
CBS News
Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential DebatePresident Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails..
TMZ.com
