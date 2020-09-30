Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump sidesteps call to condemn white supremacists, points to extremism on the left

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Debate moderator Chris Wallace asked if Trump would urge groups to stand down and avoid contributing to the violence. He sidestepped.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Trump on Biden's late son: "I don't know Beau"

 At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son..
CBS News

CBS Evening News, September 29, 2020

 Trump and Biden attending first presidential debate; 91-year-old professor's virtual teaching goes viral during pandemic
CBS News

Chris Wallace Chris Wallace American journalist

Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'

 President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the..
TMZ.com

Chris Wallace Tries to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First Debate

 In his second time as moderator of a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor sought to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com

Trump says he paid "millions of dollars" in taxes 2016 and 2017

 Presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump about a New York Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017...
CBS News

Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate

 President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Meet Hunter Biden, the often scandal-plagued middle child of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was a major topic at the first Trump-Biden debate

 Hunter was mentioned by Trump in the debate for his business dealings, including his connections with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings
Business Insider

Biden Tells Trump To Shut Up, Quit Yapping During Debate

 'This is so unpresidential'
Daily Caller Also reported by •The WrapWashington Post

EUR/USD rises for second day in a row but bearish trend remains

EUR/USD rises for second day in a row but bearish trend remains The EUR/USD pair is up for the second straight day ahead of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The pair is also reacting to the...
Invezz


Tweets about this

Smith58Robyn

robyn smith RT @LadyJYYC: Putin’s Puppy 😂😂😂😂 It looks like Sleepy Joe just won the nickname war with his first shot!!!! #PutinsPuppy #OneV1 https://… 26 seconds ago

KAMckin

Krista Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate https://t.co/55A5WcXA45 via @TMZ 47 seconds ago

H0NYMNAVE

𝒋𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒂 🦋 RT @TMZ: Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate https://t.co/VYN6etMZQv 2 minutes ago

LindaSN0228WI

LINDA S Napgezek RT @RawStory: ‘He’s Putin’s puppy’: Biden rips Trump — and the president freaks out and breaks the debate rules https://t.co/RnRHQ13DcD 2 minutes ago

Gordo40853407

Gordo 🏴‍☠️🌊💙🌪 RT @realTuckFrumper: ‘He’s Putin’s puppy’: Biden rips Trump — and the president freaks out and breaks the debate rules https://t.co/2xvmBfh… 3 minutes ago

defeat_gop

@Defeat_GOP ‘He’s Putin’s puppy’: Biden rips Trump — and the president freaks out and breaks the debate rules #SmartNews https://t.co/3DAvO11OQN 3 minutes ago

Unfreakin

UFB ex-Republican since 2015-Voted for Hillary ‘He’s Putin’s puppy’: Biden rips Trump — and the president freaks out and breaks the debate rules - https://t.co/RSy5zECz5v 6 minutes ago

ValerieHogan

Valerie Hogan ‘He’s Putin’s puppy’: Biden rips Trump — and the president freaks out and breaks the debate rules #SmartNews https://t.co/znxJSqlirS 7 minutes ago