Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras rape victim's body cremated late night; police forced to perform last rites, alleges family

DNA Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the family of the 19-year-old alleged on Wednesday that the police were forcibly trying to get her body cremated in the middle of the night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital 01:38

 Congress and Bhim Army carried out a candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Workers of both the parties held candles and demanded justice for the 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The victim was admitted in Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital [Video]

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published
A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340 [Video]

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340

A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Anurag Kashyap: Case filed over actress Payal Ghosh's complaint | Oneindia News [Video]

Anurag Kashyap: Case filed over actress Payal Ghosh's complaint | Oneindia News

Trouble mounts for Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as he has been charged with rapecase in a police case in Mumbai on the complaint of actor Payal Ghosh who had accused him of forcing himself on her in a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Amid late night cremation, Hathras rape victim’s family says cops didn’t let them bring body home
Indian Express


Tweets about this