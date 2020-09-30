Babri demolition case: How many years can court sentence, if Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati found guilty

Rhea Chakraborty to be in jail till October 6 in drug case: Key details



Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the NCB for her alleged involvement.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago

Babri Masjid verdict on September 30th, all accused to be in court | Oneindia News



The verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be delivered on September 30th and all the accused have been asked to be present in the court. The deadline to announce the verdict was set by the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago