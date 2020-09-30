Babri demolition case: How many years can court sentence, if Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati found guilty
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () There are a total of 32 accused in the Ayodhya Babri demolition case, including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union Minister Uma Bharti, and Vinay Katiyar.
A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the case. Ram Temple Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das and...
The verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be delivered on September 30th and all the accused have been asked to be present in the court. The deadline to announce the verdict was set by the..