|
Trump-Biden presidential debate in Cleveland: Once is enough. Please make it stop.
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden delivered two messages: He's not senile and he will return America to normal. Enuf said.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:25Published
'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
Debate-watchers say Biden won first debate - CBS News pollImmediately after the debate, the CBS News Battleground Tracker interviewed likely voters nationwide who watched the debate in order to get their reaction.
CBS News
Donald Trump's camp pushed an 'absurd' Joe Biden earpiece conspiracy in lead-up to debateIn the hours before the first presidential debate, an unfounded conspiracy theory about US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was fanned by the president..
SBS
Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States
'I guess I'm debating you': Trump and moderator Chris Wallace clash in raucous debatePresident Trump clashed with moderate Chris Wallace numerous times during Tuesday evening's presidential debate in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID responsePresident Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked each others' credibility and competence as they debated the response to COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this