Trump-Biden presidential debate in Cleveland: Once is enough. Please make it stop.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden delivered two messages: He's not senile and he will return America to normal. Enuf said.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone'

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone' 01:23

 Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns' [Video]

Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back on a New York Times report that he paid little or no federal income tax in recent years, saying that he had paid 'millions of dollars. And you'll get to see it.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published
'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade [Video]

'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump sparred over each other's trade records, with Trump throwing another barb at Biden saying, "China ate your lunch."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Debate-watchers say Biden won first debate - CBS News poll

 Immediately after the debate, the CBS News Battleground Tracker interviewed likely voters nationwide who watched the debate in order to get their reaction.
CBS News

Donald Trump's camp pushed an 'absurd' Joe Biden earpiece conspiracy in lead-up to debate

 In the hours before the first presidential debate, an unfounded conspiracy theory about US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was fanned by the president..
SBS

'I guess I'm debating you': Trump and moderator Chris Wallace clash in raucous debate

 President Trump clashed with moderate Chris Wallace numerous times during Tuesday evening's presidential debate in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID response

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked each others' credibility and competence as they debated the response to COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published
Biden passionately defends sons [Video]

Biden passionately defends sons

Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Trump on Biden's late son: "I don't know Beau"

 At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son...
CBS News Also reported by •Daily Caller

Biden Angrily Spars With Trump About His Son Beau’s Military Service: ‘He Was Not a Loser, He Was a Patriot’

 At Tuesday's debate, Joe Biden brought up his son Beau Biden's military service, and Trump repeatedly interrupted to attack Biden's other son, Hunter Biden. 
Mediaite Also reported by •The Wrap

Joe Biden spent the first debate staring into the camera like Jim Halpert

 Look out, Jim. There's a new reaction guy in town, and his name's Joe. On Tuesday night, Joe Biden made his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, proud by...
Mashable Also reported by •The Wrap

