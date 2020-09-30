|
'Will you shut up, man?' 5 takeaways from the slugfest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
At Tuesday's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden. At one point, the Democratic candidate asked Trump, "Will you shut up, man?"
