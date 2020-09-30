Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Will you shut up, man?' 5 takeaways from the slugfest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
At Tuesday's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden. At one point, the Democratic candidate asked Trump, "Will you shut up, man?"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate

President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate 02:33

 President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates Tuesday, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year is different; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump supporters declare president clear debate winner [Video]

Trump supporters declare president clear debate winner

Trump supporters gathered in City of Industry, east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday (September 29) for a watch party for the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Who won the presidential debate? Not voters with arguments, attacks, and little substance

 Who won the presidential debate is in the eye of the beholder as Trump and Biden argue, giving little of substance to voters and both claiming victory.
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus [Video]

Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have clashed in their first debate ahead of the USpresidential election. The pair sparred over white supremacists - with MrTrump refusing to condemn such groups - and over the president's handling ofthe coronavirus. Mr Trump said his infamous comment that people could tryinjecting disinfectant to treat Covid-19 was said "sarcastically".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

The full first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 At the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics,..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Cleveland Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States

Trump-Biden presidential debate in Cleveland: Once is enough. Please make it stop.

 Joe Biden delivered two messages: He's not senile and he will return America to normal. Enuf said.
USATODAY.com

'I guess I'm debating you': Trump and moderator Chris Wallace clash in raucous debate

 President Trump clashed with moderate Chris Wallace numerous times during Tuesday evening's presidential debate in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID response

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked each others' credibility and competence as they debated the response to COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

In fiery debate Biden tells Trump, 'Shut up, man'

 The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown as the president repeatedly interrupted..
USATODAY.com
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate. "She is good in every way. She is fantastic. She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court. We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added. Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection. "The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said. Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected. The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published
US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault' [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault'

US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." During the first presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized Trump's response for the coronavirus pandemic, saying the President has no plan and he played down the crisis. Meanwhile, Trump touted his decision to restrict travel from China at the end of January, claiming that it saved millions of lives. "It's China's fault, it should have never happened," Trump said, adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." "Many of your Democrat governors said President Trump did a phenomenal job," Trump claimed. He also claimed that "we're weeks away from a vaccine," and said that "far fewer people are dying."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Voters Organize Watch Parties For Presidential Debates [Video]

Bay Area Voters Organize Watch Parties For Presidential Debates

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate of 2020. Juliette Goodrich got voter reactions at watch parties in Alameda County.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published
Medical workers show support for Biden ahead of presidential debate [Video]

Medical workers show support for Biden ahead of presidential debate

A group of doctors, nurses and medical students gathered outside Cleveland Clinic, the location of the first presidential debate, to show support for Joe Biden ahead of the event September 29.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Anti-Trump protesters march In Cleveland ahead of presidential debate [Video]

Anti-Trump protesters march In Cleveland ahead of presidential debate

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Cleveland, Ohio to protest against President Donald Trump on September 29 ahead of the first presidential debate.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

‘My Job is to Be as Invisible as Possible’: A Look Inside the Preparations of Fox’s Chris Wallace Ahead of Tuesday’s Debate

 All eyes in the media world are on the third man involved in Tuesday's Trump-Biden debate showdown — Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.
Mediaite

‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’ Biden Cracks Back at ‘Clown’ Trump’s Interruptions as Debate Derails

 Joe Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump's constant interruptions during the first segment of the debate, calling him a "clown" and eventually letting out...
Mediaite Also reported by •Japan TodayCBS News

Biden says Trump is racist during debate

 President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden made their pitches to win over Black voters in the election, with Biden mockingly questioning: "This man is a...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MashableCBS NewsBusiness Insider

Tweets about this