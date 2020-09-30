Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Babri mosque: India court delivers key verdict on mosque demolition

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Former deputy PM LK Advani, 92, was among those charged over the 1992 destruction of the Babri mosque.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details 01:47

 A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the case. Ram Temple Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das and...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

L. K. Advani L. K. Advani Former Deputy Prime Minister of India

Babri demolition case: How many years can court sentence, if Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati found guilty

 There are a total of 32 accused in the Ayodhya Babri demolition case, including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan..
DNA

Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

 BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Nusrat Jahan gets threats for posing as Goddess Durga | Oneindia News [Video]

Nusrat Jahan gets threats for posing as Goddess Durga | Oneindia News

India rejects China interpretation of Line of Actual Control, says 1959 claim was never mutually agreed upon; TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was threatened for posing as Goddess Durga; Sanjay Raut met Devendra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
Babri Masjid verdict on September 30th, all accused to be in court | Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Masjid verdict on September 30th, all accused to be in court | Oneindia News

The verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be delivered on September 30th and all the accused have been asked to be present in the court. The deadline to announce the verdict was set by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
'Mosque complex in Ayodhya will serve humanity': Consultant Architect [Video]

'Mosque complex in Ayodhya will serve humanity': Consultant Architect

Consultant Architect of Mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur, Professor S.M Akhtar said that complex, not just a structure at the land will serve humanity and act as bridge among people. "Don't..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Live: 28 years on, verdict in Babri demolition case today

 A special court here will deliver the much-awaited judgmenttoday in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC News

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on September 30, LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi named as accused

 Twenty-eight years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, a special CBI court will on Wednesday (September 30)...
Zee News

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict tomorrow; LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi unlikely to attend court proceedings

 According to reports, several accused including some of seniormost politicians - LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, MM Joshi, Satish Pradhan, Nrityagopal Das...
Zee News


Tweets about this