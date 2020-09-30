Babri mosque: India court delivers key verdict on mosque demolition

A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the case. Ram Temple Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das and...
