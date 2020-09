You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole



The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on August 27, 2020 NZ mosque shooter likely to get life in prison



Brenton Tarrant, the attacker behind New Zealand's worst mass shooting, has faced survivors and relatives on the third day of his sentencing hearing. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published on August 26, 2020 NZ court told killer spent years preparing for mosque attacks



Prosecutor opens sentencing saying self-confessed white supremacist wanted to instil fear among Muslim community. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:32 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this