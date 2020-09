Indigenous B.C. designers outraged over claims of authenticity by non-Indigenous competitor Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

One of the most prominent designers in B.C.'s Indigenous apparel world is not Indigenous but, rather, licenses designs from Indigenous artists. That's raised questions about who has the right to make money from the cultural and artistic traditions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities in Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this