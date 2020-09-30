Global  
 

Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Breonna Taylor grand juror felt 'compelled' to take action: attorney

Breonna Taylor grand juror felt 'compelled' to take action: attorney 01:17

 Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the anonymous grand juror who joined calls to have the recording of the grand jury proceeding be released, said on Tuesday at a press conference that his client "wants to make sure the truth comes out."

NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'

 LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against Lakers

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News

Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers

 The Heat will play former star LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA Finals after ousting the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.
USATODAY.com

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Homicide charges never recommended in Breonna Taylor case

 As Louisville anticipates the release of grand jury recordings, Kentucky's attorney general has admitted that no charges were recommended for Breonna Taylor's..
CBS News

Breonna Taylor case: Tapes of grand jury deliberations to be released

 The jury's decision not to charge officers over the death of the black American woman sparked anger.
BBC News

Grand juror in Breonna Taylor case calls for grand jury records to be made public

 A grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has filed a motion to have records from the grand jury proceedings made public. The grand jury decided last week not to..
CBS News

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Doc Rivers is out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after disappointing playoffs

 Doc Rivers had the Clippers on track to face the Lakers in the conference finals before the team collapsed against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

