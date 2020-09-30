Global  
 

Helen Reddy, singer of feminist anthem 'I Am Woman', dies at 78

WorldNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Helen Reddy, singer of feminist anthem 'I Am Woman', dies at 78Singer Helen Reddy, whose 1972 song “I Am Woman” became a global feminist anthem, died in Los Angeles aged 78 on Tuesday, her family said. “Our...
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies At Age 78

Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies At Age 78 00:36

 Helen Reddy, the singer behind the feminist anthem "I Am Woman," died Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

Helen Reddy Helen Reddy Australian singer

ShowBiz Minute: Reddy, Union, 'Borat'

 "I Am Woman" singer Helen Reddy dies at 78 in Los Angeles; Gabrielle Union, NBC settle dispute over racism allegations; "Borat" sequel to be released by Amazon..
USATODAY.com

Singer Helen Reddy dies at 78

 Reddy was the first Australian to win a Grammy Award.
CBS News

Tributes flow for 'formidable' Helen Reddy after singer dies, aged 78

 The children of Australian singer Helen Reddy, who has died aged 78 in Los Angeles, say they take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.
SBS

'I Am Woman': The real story behind Helen Reddy's empowering feminist anthem

 Released weeks before her death, a new Helen Reddy biopic tells the story of the singer behind the empowering anthem that still resonates with women.
USATODAY.com

