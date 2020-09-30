Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Court acquits Hindu nationalist leaders in Babri mosque demolition case

WorldNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Court acquits Hindu nationalist leaders in Babri mosque demolition caseBy Saurabh Sharma LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted Hindu nationalist leaders, including former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, in a case over the demolition of a mosque at a disputed site 28 years ago, citing a lack of evidence. The demolition sparked nationwide...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court 01:18

 All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal [Video]

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal

Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after Babri Masjid was razed by a mob. BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh were among those acquitted in the case. Advani said he welcomed the verdict with “Jai Shri Ram” chants. Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said the debate around Babri masjid should end now. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:24Published
'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case [Video]

'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision". Joshi said, "It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist [Video]

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist

A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Gulzar said, "Minorities are suffering for the past 73 years in Pakistan. I would like the world to know that a lot of Christians have left Pakistan due to fear of being persecuted by Blasphemy law. They are languishing in Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."She said, "Every year 1000 minor Christian Hindu and Sikh girls are kidnapped and forcefully converted and married to their kidnappers". A 37 year old Christian man Asif Pervez refused to accept Islam and was arrested in 2013 under Blasphemy law has now sentenced to death. A 14 year old Hindu girl named Mehek Kumari was abducted on her way to school in Jacobabad and forcefully converted to Islam and married to her abductor. Gulzar added, "I request the United Nations Human Rights Council to intervene in this situation. Thousands of Pakistani minority refugees are languishing all over the world. At least they should be settled in Europe and Canada so that their nightmare can be over."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village [Video]

Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village

The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now. Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the age old and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals. Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 05:06Published

L. K. Advani L. K. Advani Former Deputy Prime Minister of India

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict [Video]

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. When I heard that news, we welcome the decision by saying 'Jai Shree Ram'. CBI court acquitted all 32 accused including Advani today in Lucknow.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News

Congress reacted to the acquittal of 36 accused in the Babri demolition case, calling the special CBI court's decision contrary to the Supreme Court's observation. Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:25Published
Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi among all 32 accused acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Activists seek to remove mosque | Oneindia News [Video]

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Activists seek to remove mosque | Oneindia News

As the dust slowly settles in the decades old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, now some Hindu activists are seeking to reclaim the land at 2 other sites of religious significance - Mathura and Kashi...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Babri case lost its relevance after 2019 SC verdict: Shiv Sena

 Speaking about the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri case, Raut told reporters "the case in the special court lost its relevance...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Rajnath Singh welcomes verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

 Speaking about the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri case, Raut told reporters "the case in the special court lost its relevance...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

‘Conviction in Babri case would show justice is still alive’

 Conviction for the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the judgement for which would be declared by a Special CBI court judge here on Septemb
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this