Armenian PM says not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region entered a fourth day. Armenia and Azerbaijan have defied international calls for a ceasefire over Karabakh — an...
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52Published
Armenia's defence ministry says warplane shot down by TurkeyA Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory today, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said...
WorldNews
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by Turkey and the pilot killed.
BBC News
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
‘Support both on and off the battlefield’: Turkey throws weight behind ‘brotherly Azerbaijan,’ in fresh escalationTurkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Tuesday that Ankara will stand by Azerbaijan in the face of what he described as “Armenian..
WorldNews
Pompeo says violence must stop in Armenian-Azeri conflictUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to cease hostilities as clashes continued over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region...
WorldNews
Merkel urges ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Karabakh fightingGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged an immediate end to the fighting in the region of Nagorny Karabakh in phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and..
WorldNews
Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia
Armenian PM warns against any Turkish involvement in conflict with AzerbaijanYEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the...
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia
Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
Erdogan tells Armenia to end 'occupation' of Nagorno-Karabakh
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 00:33Published
