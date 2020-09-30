Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armenian PM says not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan

WorldNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Armenian PM says not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with AzerbaijanArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region entered a fourth day. Armenia and Azerbaijan have defied international calls for a ceasefire over Karabakh — an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News

Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News 01:28

 Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan and at least 23 were killed and over 100 wounded on Sunday. The conflict happened in the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home

Many Azeris of Nagorno-Karabakh displaced since the 1990s hope they will be able to return to land occupied by Armenian forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Armenia's defence ministry says warplane shot down by Turkey

 A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory today, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said...
WorldNews

Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'

 Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by Turkey and the pilot killed.
BBC News

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

‘Support both on and off the battlefield’: Turkey throws weight behind ‘brotherly Azerbaijan,’ in fresh escalation

 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Tuesday that Ankara will stand by Azerbaijan in the face of what he described as “Armenian..
WorldNews

Pompeo says violence must stop in Armenian-Azeri conflict

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to cease hostilities as clashes continued over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region...
WorldNews

Merkel urges ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Karabakh fighting

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged an immediate end to the fighting in the region of Nagorny Karabakh in phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and..
WorldNews

Nikol Pashinyan Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia

Armenian PM warns against any Turkish involvement in conflict with Azerbaijan

 YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the...
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day

Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published
Erdogan tells Armenia to end 'occupation' of Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Erdogan tells Armenia to end 'occupation' of Nagorno-Karabakh

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:33Published

Related videos from verified sources

Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia [Video]

Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, martial law declared; here's what we know so far

 Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in which...
DNA

Armenian, Azerbaijan forces exchange fire again, Karabakh says 15 more soldiers killed

 The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the heaviest since 2016, have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines...
Zee News Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattlePI.comNewsyIndiaTimes

Armenian PM says not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan

Armenian PM says not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this