You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Unlock 5: More economic activites likely, cinema halls may resume operations



India is gearing up for Unlock 5, which is set to begin on and from October 1. Unlock 4 saw significant relaxations like resumption of Metro services and partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32 Published 2 days ago Unlock 4: Schools to reopen on voluntary basis across country



Schools across several states to reopen on voluntary basis from September 21 amid coronavirus pandemic. Preparations underway in Chandigarh's Model Senior Secondary school as it reopened today... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published 1 week ago Unlock 4.0: Gyms resumes operations in Delhi after over 5 months



Gymnasiums, yoga centres and fitness clubs began operations in Delhi from September 14. Delhi government issued new guidelines for unlock 4.0 amid coronavirus pandemic. The gym owners are making sure.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:43 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this