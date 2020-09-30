Global  
 

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over ChinaUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revived a spat with the Vatican today during a visit to Rome, a month ahead of the US elections and hot on the heels of a diplomatic breach that experts see as an effort to win conservative Catholic votes. Mr Pompeo is not meeting Pope Francis because the pontiff avoids such audiences in campaign periods, a Vatican source said. Analysts say the pope has been angered by Mr Pompeo's public calls for a historic Vatican-China accord to be scrapped. Instead, Mr Pompeo spoke at a symposium organised by the Holy See's US embassy, where he renewed an appeal for the Vatican to take a stand against China, pushing a religious freedom theme used in Donald...
Pompeo says violence must stop in Armenian-Azeri conflict

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to cease hostilities as clashes continued over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region...
Mike Pompeo doesn't care if you know he's corrupt

 Prior to ex-House Republican Mike Pompeo becoming Trump's secretary of state, it was generally understood that U.S. secretaries of state were not allowed to use..
Pompeo Will Visit Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete to Sell US Support

 WASHINGTON -- While US President Donald Trump has aligned himself more with Turkey as it provokes Greece, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to visit Athens,..
In Wisconsin, Pompeo warns against Chinese

 MADISON, Wis. -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Wednesday that China was attempting to influence state and local governments, including through seemingly..
Today in History for September 29th

 Highlights of this day in history: Germany annexes Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland region; America returns to manned spaceflight for the first time since the Space..
Disgraced Cardinal George Pell Slithers Back to Rome and Targets His Vatican Bank Enemies

 ROME—Cardinal George Pell, the disgraced former Vatican No. 3, who was convicted and then acquitted of clerical sex abuse in Australia in April, will return to..
Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing [Video]

Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing

An Italian cardinal fired from his powerful Vatican post said on Friday Pope Francis had accused him of embezzlement and nepotism, but he denied wrongdoing and said he was still ready to lay down his life for the pontiff. Edward Baran reports.

Cardinal proclaims innocence after resigning in Vatican financial scandal

 (CNN)One of the Vatican's powerful cardinals has resigned from his post amid a growing financial scandal. Giovanni Angelo Becciu says he was accused of..
WorldNews

George Pell: Cardinal to return to Rome for first time since acquittal

 The ex-Vatican treasurer is to return to Rome for the first time since being acquitted of sexual abuse.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu resigns amid financial accusations 

 An Italian cardinal at the Vatican is speaking out about his forced resignation. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay is in Rome with the accusations..
Today in History for September 23rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Richard Nixon gives his 'Checkers' speech; Rome's Augustus Caesar born; Lewis and Clark finish trek to America's West;..
USATODAY.com

David Attenborough broke a world record on Instagram

 Sir David Attenborough opens an art exhibition on January 10, 2020, in London, England. | Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

David Attenborough’s..
Vatican cardinal pushes back after pope fires him in scandal

 A powerful Vatican cardinal who was sacked by Pope Francis in an astonishing twist to the Vatican's latest financial scandal pushed back Friday (US time) against..
New Zealand Herald

Cardinal Becciu: Vatican official resigns unexpectedly

 Cardinal Becciu has left his post and given up his rights as cardinal, the Holy See has confirmed.
Powerful Vatican cardinal resigns amid financial scandal

 ROME — The powerful head of the Vatican’s saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned suddenly Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a..
Pope visibly happy to resume public audiences [Video]

Pope visibly happy to resume public audiences

Pope Francis held his first weekly general audience with a live crowd in six months on Wednesday as the Holy See slowly lift restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneyval evaluation begins at Vatican

 Vatican City, Sep 30, 2020 / 05:00 am (CNA).- The Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering watchdog, Moneyval, began its two-week on-site inspection of the...
CNA

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

CNA

China restates ‘one China’ policy on Taiwan in question on Vatican talks

 CNA Staff, Sep 22, 2020 / 11:30 am (CNA).- A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, has underscored the country’s insistence that...
CNA


