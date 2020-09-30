Global  
 

Sergino Dest: Ajax right-back having medical at Barcelona

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is having a medical at Barcelona before a reported 20m euros (£18m) move.
