Chris Wallace lost control of the Trump-Biden debate on a historically bad night of TV

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Chris Wallace of Fox News lost control of the Joe Biden-Donald Trump debate as the candidates talked over each other about COVID-19, crime and SCOTUS.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Would a Mom be a Better Fit to Moderate the 2020 Presidential Debates?

Would a Mom be a Better Fit to Moderate the 2020 Presidential Debates? 01:16

 Following debate night, Cheddar's Jill Wagner and Megan Pratz discuss the discourse between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to control the candidates. Could a mom be a better arbiter for these fiery face-offs?

Chris Wallace Chris Wallace American journalist

Chris Wallace Struggled to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First Debate

 In his second time moderating a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor attempted to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate

Moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, the debate took place in Cleveland, OH, under strict social distancing conditions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate [Video]

A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate

[NFA] Two political scientists who tuned in for the first U.S. presidential debate described the frustrating ordeal of trying to make sense of a showdown dominated by interruptions and insults. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published
Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks. The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who told him to “shut up”. Topics included the Supreme Court, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities, the economy, the integrity of the election and the candidates’ personal finances. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:19Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden campaign raises record $3.8 million in second hour of debate

 Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager said the campaign set a new record for fundraising in the second half of the first debate.
CBS News

Fact-checking Trump and Biden in the first presidential debate

 In their first debate Tuesday night, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over issues like mail-in voting and how to handle the..
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden clash in first presidential debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in Ohio during their first presidential debate. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News Washington..
CBS News

Trump, Biden face off in debate filled with interruptions, insults and chaos

 President Trump and former Vice President Biden bitterly traded insults and interrupted each other in a contentious 90-minute debate. A CBS News poll finds..
CBS News

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

'I guess I'm debating you': Donald Trump fires up at debate moderator Chris Wallace

 Prior to the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace said his goal was to be "invisible" – but at many points it seemed the Fox News host was..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Mary Agyapong: Covid nurse's colleagues to give inquest evidence

 Mary Agyapong's husband was concerned about conditions at her workplace, a pre-inquest review hears.
BBC News
Kim Jong Un chairs Covid-19 meeting [Video]

Kim Jong Un chairs Covid-19 meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of executive committeesfocused on Covid-19 precautions as the country enters its ninth month oflockdown, according to state media.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Public respond to PM's 'embarrassing' Covid-19 blunder [Video]

Public respond to PM's 'embarrassing' Covid-19 blunder

People in Durham react to Boris Johnson failing to correctly outlinecoronavirus restrictions in place in the North East of England. Intervieweesare: Megan Howick, Sunderland Andrew Hodgson, Co Durham Ayo Otemolu, Londonand Elizabeth Nowak, Suffolk,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion [Video]

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict vindicates my beliefs: LK Advani

 The BJP veteran further added, "I also feel blessed that this judgement has come in the footsteps of another landmark verdict of the Supreme Court given in..
DNA

Anita Hill on reporting harassment in Hollywood: "There's a lack of trust"

 Hill, who became widely known during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' confirmation process when she accused him of sexual harassment and testified before..
CBS News
Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned' [Video]

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand. The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated. 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump refusal to denounce white supremacy angers some, but makes boys proud [Video]

Trump refusal to denounce white supremacy angers some, but makes boys proud

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:31Published

US Presidential Election 2020: Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump lock horns|Oneindia [Video]

US Presidential Election 2020: Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump lock horns|Oneindia

35 days before the most tense US election in the recent history, US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden locked horns on first of three presidential television debates moderated by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
Late Night Digs In On First Presidential Debate [Video]

Late Night Digs In On First Presidential Debate

Late Night hosts went live after the first presidential debate and joked about the chaotic evening as well as debate moderator Chris Wallace.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:30Published
Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate [Video]

Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate

Mark Hamill, Bette Midler, Kelly Rowland and John Legend were among the stars who condemned President Donald Trump for his conduct during his debate with Joe Biden.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

