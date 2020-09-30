|
Chris Wallace lost control of the Trump-Biden debate on a historically bad night of TV
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Chris Wallace of Fox News lost control of the Joe Biden-Donald Trump debate as the candidates talked over each other about COVID-19, crime and SCOTUS.
