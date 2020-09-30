|
NFL postpones Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game after positive COVID-19 tests
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed after four players tested positive for COVID-19.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Nine NFL teams poised for playoff breakthrough in 2020, including two that haven't gone in more than a decadeSince 1990, the NFL postseason has featured at least four teams that didn't make the field the previous year. Who could make the leap in 2020?
USATODAY.com
NFL's D.J. Fluker Beefs Up Security After Ex-GF's Kidnapping ArrestNFL lineman D.J. Fluker has brought in extra security to keep both himself and his daughter safe from the child's mother after she was arrested for kidnapping,..
TMZ.com
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Steelers star breaks with team, honors fallen police officerThe Steelers spent part of the week dealing with a self-inflicted public relations mess.
CBS News
Tennessee Titans National Football League franchise in Nashville, Tennessee
Titans coach Mike Vrabel determined to keep suicide prevention message going: 'People are there for you'Although the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month campaigns may end, Titans coach Mike Vrabel intends to remain vocal about preventing suicide.
USATODAY.com
Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings close facilitiesThree players and five personnel members from the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the NFL's first outbreak of the virus.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31Published
Will take decision on reopening schools after mid-November: Mamata BanerjeeIn an administrative review meeting in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said a decision in this regard will be taken after Kali puja on November 14. All schools..
IndiaTimes
Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this