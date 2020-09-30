NFL postpones Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game after positive COVID-19 tests

Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister



Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trial tests in October. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said around 3,000 people to be tested under the phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a vaccine candidate – Covaxin. The pharma company recently signed an agreement with the Washington University School of Medicine for an intranasal single-dose vaccine. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29 Published now