NFL postpones Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game after positive COVID-19 tests

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed after four players tested positive for COVID-19.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Titans COVID-19 timeline

Titans COVID-19 timeline 01:13

 The Titans saw their first positive COVID-19 tests, putting their upcoming game at risk.

Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that three Tennessee Titans players and five team personnel members have tested positive for the virus.

Nine NFL teams poised for playoff breakthrough in 2020, including two that haven't gone in more than a decade

 Since 1990, the NFL postseason has featured at least four teams that didn't make the field the previous year. Who could make the leap in 2020?
NFL's D.J. Fluker Beefs Up Security After Ex-GF's Kidnapping Arrest

 NFL lineman D.J. Fluker has brought in extra security to keep both himself and his daughter safe from the child's mother after she was arrested for kidnapping,..
Steelers star breaks with team, honors fallen police officer

 The Steelers spent part of the week dealing with a self-inflicted public relations mess.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel determined to keep suicide prevention message going: 'People are there for you'

 Although the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month campaigns may end, Titans coach Mike Vrabel intends to remain vocal about preventing suicide.
Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings close facilities

 Three players and five personnel members from the Tennessee Titans ​have tested positive for the coronavirus​, marking the NFL's first outbreak of the virus.
Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant [Video]

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant

Pepijn Lijnders adds club won't speak about individual players, but extra measures in place to pick up any sign of the disease

Will take decision on reopening schools after mid-November: Mamata Banerjee

 In an administrative review meeting in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said a decision in this regard will be taken after Kali puja on November 14. All schools..
Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister [Video]

Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister

Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trial tests in October. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said around 3,000 people to be tested under the phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a vaccine candidate – Covaxin. The pharma company recently signed an agreement with the Washington University School of Medicine for an intranasal single-dose vaccine. Watch the full video for more details.

Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or Tuesday [Video]

Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or Tuesday

The Steelers-Titans game set for Sunday is being postponed due to multiple Tennessee Titans’ players and staff members testing positive for Coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

'You couldn't ask for worse timing.' Fans disappointed in Titans COVID-19 setback [Video]

'You couldn't ask for worse timing.' Fans disappointed in Titans COVID-19 setback

The Tennessee Titans have voluntarily shut down their practice facility until Saturday, after learning that three players and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL experiences its first COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

NFL experiences its first COVID-19 outbreak

About a month into the season the NFL now has its first COVID-19 outbreak. The Tennessee Titans are suspending in-person activities through Friday after the league says at least three players and..

