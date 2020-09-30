|
MLB playoffs live updates: Best postseason day ever? Eight games on tap Wednesday
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Major League Baseball's playoffs continue with eight games Wednesday. Four AL teams can advance, while the four NL series get underway.
MLB playoffs live updates: Astros hand Twins their 17th consecutive postseason lossMajor League Baseball's expanded postseason gets underway Tuesday with four AL contests including Game 1 of the Yankees-Indians series.
USATODAY.com
Expanded MLB playoffs, fewer off days create quandary for managers, top relievers: 'Is it safe?'With the expanded playoffs, there will be no off days during the DS and LCS , which will be great for testing the depth of a pitching staff.
USATODAY.com
Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know TuesdayThe first presidential debate takes place in Cleveland, Major League Baseball playoffs begin and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
MLB's expanded playoff field is set. A quick look at all 8 wild-card series matchupsMLB's 60-game sprint of a regular season is complete. Now, attention turns to the expanded playoffs with eight wild-card series kicking off this week.
USATODAY.com
