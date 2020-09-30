Global  
 

MLB playoffs live updates: Best postseason day ever? Eight games on tap Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Major League Baseball's playoffs continue with eight games Wednesday. Four AL teams can advance, while the four NL series get underway.
Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

MLB playoffs live updates: Astros hand Twins their 17th consecutive postseason loss

 Major League Baseball's expanded postseason gets underway Tuesday with four AL contests including Game 1 of the Yankees-Indians series.
USATODAY.com

Expanded MLB playoffs, fewer off days create quandary for managers, top relievers: 'Is it safe?'

 With the expanded playoffs, there will be no off days during the DS and LCS , which will be great for testing the depth of a pitching staff.
USATODAY.com

Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The first presidential debate takes place in Cleveland, Major League Baseball playoffs begin and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

MLB's expanded playoff field is set. A quick look at all 8 wild-card series matchups

 MLB's 60-game sprint of a regular season is complete. Now, attention turns to the expanded playoffs with eight wild-card series kicking off this week.
USATODAY.com

NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games [Video]

NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games

Dennis O'Donnell reports on sports boycott over police shooting of Jacob Blake leading to postponed NBA playoffs, MLB games (8-26-2020)

MLB playoffs: Best photos from baseball's Wild Card Series

 Check out the best shots from Major League Baseball's best-of-three Wild Card Series.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS SportsESPN

Rob Manfred exclusive: Commissioner says MLB plans to have fans at NLCS, World Series

 In an exclusive interview, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said there are plans to have fans at the World Series and ALCS, among other hot topics.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS SportsESPN

MLB World Series odds: Dodgers heavy favorites to win 2020 title; where do Yankees stand?

 MLB's shortened 2020 season is winding down and the (expanded) playoffs start soon
CBS Sports


dmcleland13

Dylan Cleland RT @YJ_Sports: The 2020 MLB Postseason starts today with an expanded 16-team playoff field. @WUPasttime host @byAndrewHreha explains it all… 2 hours ago

CoachG_Thomas

Greg Thomas Jr. RT @coachgerman32: Even Reds fans and Braves fans can agree on something today...terrible marketing. This is one of the issues with an expa… 3 hours ago

coachgerman32

Jason German Even Reds fans and Braves fans can agree on something today...terrible marketing. This is one of the issues with an… https://t.co/ZTSBTCj9J7 3 hours ago

bp_noticias

Noticias - News MLB's expanded playoff field is set. A quick look at all 8 wild-card series matchups TN: https://t.co/mzermDGGVw… https://t.co/q2GbM2Vbil 13 hours ago

YJ_Sports

Yellow Jacket Sports The 2020 MLB Postseason starts today with an expanded 16-team playoff field. @WUPasttime host @byAndrewHreha explai… https://t.co/7mblXCaXSo 18 hours ago

TheDailyTimes

TheDailyTimes Following a truncated 60-game regular season, the Major League Baseball playoffs will feature an expanded, 16-team… https://t.co/l5jtdhj5Uq 19 hours ago

BarleyBunny

Kera Burish I don't think we really need an expanded playoff field in a regular 162-game season, but I would love to see the Wi… https://t.co/4fOvFOHqCc 21 hours ago

kazcpu

RandoKazcpu @CespedesBBQ I feel like the 16 team field is going to be even worse in the post season too. This year, I get it, b… https://t.co/W6ZUtPEeGp 21 hours ago