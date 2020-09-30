Opinion: If Trump can’t disavow white supremacists, why should anyone want him as president? Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

I’ll get to the whole I’ll get to the whole white supremacy thing in the presidential debate in a minute. But first, let me set the scene: Last night, President Trump was belligerent, bullying and wildly inaccurate in most of the first debate with his opponent , former Vice President Joe Biden. But that’s who Trump is. I don’t know why people were shocked by his performance. No matter what he said, his base was already locked and loaded and ready to vote for him — if they can figure out a way, because, after all, Trump has contended that most of the avenues for voting have been compromised. I’m guessing what Trump hopes is that his performance wooed the base-adjacent folks — the undecided but conservative voters... 👓 View full article

