Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opinion: If Trump can’t disavow white supremacists, why should anyone want him as president?

WorldNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Opinion: If Trump can’t disavow white supremacists, why should anyone want him as president?I’ll get to the whole white supremacy thing in the presidential debate in a minute. But first, let me set the scene: Last night, President Trump was belligerent, bullying and wildly inaccurate in most of the first debate with his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. But that’s who Trump is. I don’t know why people were shocked by his performance. No matter what he said, his base was already locked and loaded and ready to vote for him — if they can figure out a way, because, after all, Trump has contended that most of the avenues for voting have been compromised. I’m guessing what Trump hopes is that his performance wooed the base-adjacent folks — the undecided but conservative voters...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate 02:21

 President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions. Gloria Tso reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden begins train tour after contentious debate

 Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden heads out on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania after a contentious debate with President Donald Trump. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Comey concerned Trump would use Russian disinformation [Video]

Comey concerned Trump would use Russian disinformation

Asked by Senator Dianne Feinstein whether he is concerned President Donald Trump would use Russian disinformation to his advantage as he seeks re-election, Former FBI Director James Comey answered 'yes.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

Expert calls first 2020 presidential debate "the most incoherent" he's ever seen

 Many viewers were turned off by the negative tone of the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Professor Larry..
CBS News

Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists

 Prodded by Biden and Chris Wallace during the debate to condemn white supremacists, Trump responded by telling extremist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and..
CBS News

'I welled up with tears': Jon Bon Jovi on George Floyd's death, Colin Kaepernick and new album '2020'

 Jon Bon Jovi is more fearless and outspoken than ever on new album "2020" (out Friday), which addresses Trump, gun violence and Black Lives Matter.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Social media amplifies conspiracies ahead of 2020 presidential election

 Social media amplified conspiracy theories and far-right groups during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News

Fact check: No evidence Biden wore wire at Ohio debate

 Claims that Joe Biden wore a wire to the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland, Ohio, are false.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate [Video]

Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate

The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown. The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate [Video]

President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate

Melissa Caen offers analysis of what the two candidates should try to accomplish in the first presidential debate (9-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’ Fox News’ Chris Wallace was slammed on social media for his moderating performance at Tuesday’s debate between Biden and Trump. “What is Chris Wallace...
The Wrap

Presidential Debate: Biden Denies Son Hunter Received $3.5 Million from Former Moscow Mayor’s Wife

Presidential Debate: Biden Denies Son Hunter Received $3.5 Million from Former Moscow Mayor’s Wife The first presidential debate between presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Donald Trump got heated after Trump claimed that Biden’s son received millions of...
HNGN Also reported by •BBC NewsDNANPRNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com

Wall Street expected lower after car crash presidential debate

 Wall Street is expected to open lower on Wednesday after the chaotic presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, while the market keeps anxiously...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this