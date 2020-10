You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Police: Deadly crash involving pedestrian, shuttle bus near Jones, Twain



Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a shuttle bus and a pedestrian on Jones Boulevard between Twain Avenue and Flamingo Road shortly before 9 a.m. Police say the pedestrian was.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:13 Published 2 weeks ago Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently



Survivors of the Air India Express plane crash said that the plane swayed violently before crash landing at the Kozhikode airport, in southern India.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on August 8, 2020

Tweets about this