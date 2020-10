You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates



Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 12 hours ago Watch: BJP’s Nehru-Gandhi jibe Vs Congress’ ‘Himachal ka chokra’ counter



A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:32 Published 2 weeks ago Kangana to Sonia Gandhi: History will judge your silence and indifference



Kangana Ranaut has now hit out at Congress President Sonia Gandhi, whose party is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra. The actress said history will judge Gandhi for her.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this