Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says he doesn't know Proud Boys but 'they need to stand down,' as he faces backlash for not criticizing white supremacists

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Facing criticism for not denouncing white supremacist groups during the debate on Tuesday, Trump said he's "always denounced any form of any of that."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' 01:45

 During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Al Sharpton Fears Voter Intimidation After Trump's 'Proud Boys' Message

 President Trump refusing to condemn white supremacists and continuing to undermine confidence in the election has Rev. Al Sharpton concerned about division and..
TMZ.com

President Trump Denies Knowledge of Proud Boys but Says 'Stand Down'

 President Trump is walking back his ominous message to the far-right group, Proud Boys ... and now says he doesn't even know who they are. Trump fielded..
TMZ.com

Seven takeaways from Trump income taxes

 Trump income taxes: Top revelations from New York Times report
USATODAY.com

Race for the White House: Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

 US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden continued their debate-stage clash from afar today as they competed for working-class voters in the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump: 'I don't know who the Proud Boys are' [Video]

Trump: 'I don't know who the Proud Boys are'

A day after President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate said the right-wing Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, have to "stand by," Trump downplayed his remarks on Wednesday, saying he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but they "have to stand down" and "let law enforcement do their work."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization

Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist' [Video]

Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the right-wing Proud Boys group after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand by" when asked to repudiate white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Related videos from verified sources

Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin [Video]

Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin

[NFA] When asked if he would condemn white supremacists at Tuesday night's debate, the U.S. president dodged the question. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published
Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate [Video]

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published
Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus [Video]

Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have clashed in their first debate ahead of the USpresidential election. The pair sparred over white supremacists - with MrTrump refusing to condemn such groups - and over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate

Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate Members of the Proud Boys, a neofascist SPLC-designated hate group, celebrated after President Trump declined to condemn white supremacists and militia groups...
The Wrap Also reported by •Gothamist

Trump refused to condemn white supremacists. The debate didn't get any better from there.

 On Tuesday night in Ohio, Donald Trump told white supremacists to “stand by.” Then he told his followers to “go into the polls and watch...
Mashable Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comNewsmaxFOXNews.comJust JaredGothamistCBS NewsBusiness InsiderBelfast TelegraphNPR

'Downright shameful': Celebs call out Trump for sidestepping question on white supremacy

 Alyssa Milano, Chance the Rapper and more celebrities slam President Donald Trump, say he refused to condemn white supremacists during the debate.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Gothamist

Tweets about this

ShaunMa2011

Shaun Martin #TrumpResignNow #MaskUpPA CUZ TRUMP IS ONE OF THEM! https://t.co/z2HLaSymKl 28 seconds ago

resistsoldier

Vincent V. Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists https://t.co/xgLvdhjLgQ via @CBSPolitics 19 minutes ago

ttaylor7665

Tamara Dawn Taylor RT @CBSNews: Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists https://t.co/PYAx1LQ2h8 20 minutes ago

theharpoonman

Jerry Whitney Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists https://t.co/xBXszJ8C06 via @CBSPolitics 21 minutes ago

mdjacksondallas

Misti Jackson DeBusk RT @TrishCooper14: Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists https://t.co/tKWoP2uXKp 58 minutes ago

records_jazz

Jazz vinyl records Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists https://t.co/ldSAei6Gfb 59 minutes ago

TrishCooper14

Trish Cooper Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists https://t.co/tKWoP2uXKp 1 hour ago

JustFightForFr1

JustFightForFreedom #BidenHarris2020 BidenH Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists https://t.co/KYHbgNsGEE 2 hours ago