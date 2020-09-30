Trump says he doesn't know Proud Boys but 'they need to stand down,' as he faces backlash for not criticizing white supremacists

Trump: 'I don't know who the Proud Boys are'



A day after President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate said the right-wing Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, have to "stand by," Trump downplayed his remarks on Wednesday, saying he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but they "have to stand down" and "let law enforcement do their work."

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published now