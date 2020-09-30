|
Trump says he doesn't know Proud Boys but 'they need to stand down,' as he faces backlash for not criticizing white supremacists
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Facing criticism for not denouncing white supremacist groups during the debate on Tuesday, Trump said he's "always denounced any form of any of that."
