Iraq: Rockets target US-led coalition base in Erbil airport Thursday, 1 October 2020

Just hours after Iraq's government pledged to protect overseas missions in the country, a series of rockets were launched at a US base in Iraqi Kurdistan. The rockets were intercepted and caused no damage. 👓 View full article

0

