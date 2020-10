You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Some Americans struggle to make coffee at home and took this much time to master their own order



Half of Americans have become "quaristas" during 2020, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 coffee drinkers revealed 49% of respondents have become at-home baristas during quarantine, using.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago Stranded tourists rush to leave Thailand a day before police start 'mass arrests' over visas



Stranded tourists flocked to the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today (September 24) before police begin 'mass arrests' for overstaying a visa amnesty. Thailand banned international arrivals on March.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:01 Published 6 days ago Here's the best way to make cold brew coffee at home



Making cold brew coffee at home is simple using fresh coffee, water and a little bit of time. Credit: USA Today Tech (International) Duration: 01:48 Published on September 2, 2020

Tweets about this