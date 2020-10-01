Serena Williams withdraws from French Open 2020 due to injury, wait for 24th Grand Slam title extended
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Serena Williams' dream of winning her 24th Grand Slam title has been extended into 2021 as she suffered an Achilles heel tendon injury that forced her to withdraw from the French Open.
