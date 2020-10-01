Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open 2020 due to injury, wait for 24th Grand Slam title extended

DNA Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Serena Williams' dream of winning her 24th Grand Slam title has been extended into 2021 as she suffered an Achilles heel tendon injury that forced her to withdraw from the French Open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena withdraws from French Open 01:09

 Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
'I'm blocking out it's a Grand Slam' [Video]

'I'm blocking out it's a Grand Slam'

Daniel Altmaier plays down the pressure of playing at the French Open but reveals his pride of qualifying for his first Grand Slam.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:37Published
Fired up for French Open [Video]

Fired up for French Open

Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open With Injury

 Williams, citing an Achilles’ tendon injury, said she thought she needed “four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing.”
NYTimes.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesJapan TodayNPRNews24CBS SportsBBC SportSydney Morning HeraldDenver PostDNA

French Open 2020 preview: Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams play in Paris

 Rafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

dna

DNA #SerenaWilliams withdraws from #FrenchOpen2020 due to injury, wait for 24th Grand Slam title extended #FrenchOpen https://t.co/MPHAKnmxuX 20 minutes ago

ucbnews

Vision National News Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open https://t.co/0y0ctypGQ5 32 minutes ago

Sunnydays009

Sunshine Child RT @etnow: Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open With Achilles Injury, Says She Is 'Struggling to Walk' https://t.co/J6VWU2wY81 41 minutes ago

robertcjames14

CJ14 Quavo⚽ RT @beINSPORTSUSA: 🎾 Serena Williams withdraws from the French Open due to an Achilles injury https://t.co/DALVEoFGaG https://t.co/XlLOdK8e… 43 minutes ago

srose93

Scott Rose French Open 2020: Serena Williams withdraws from competition on day four - https://t.co/M7yhEJLm0C #tennis 45 minutes ago

_maryhshultz

Mary Helen Shultz 'Struggling to walk': Serena Williams withdraws from French Open due to Achilles injury https://t.co/yfj7VF3Cx4 1 hour ago

BoopSpencer

spencercollimore RT @BleacherReport: Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with Achilles injury, ends pursuit for record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles… 2 hours ago

BrittNewton4

Britt Newton RT @WTA: No.6 seed @serenawilliams has withdrawn from @RolandGarros ahead of her second-round match due to injury. —> https://t.co/gn41LBhz… 2 hours ago