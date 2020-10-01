Jofra Archer touches 152 kmph, bowls with fire vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 clash

About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Win Prediction, Dream11 IPL 2020...
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, two in-form teams, clash today in Match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League Season 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Both teams have played..
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra's bowling by saying, "The way Mishra bowled to Shubman..