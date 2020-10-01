Global  
 

Black History Month: 'This story is the future'

BBC News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Black History Month month on BBC Sport launches with the film Black History Matters, written and voiced by Deanna Rodger.
News video: Sir Keir Starmer visits the Museum of London

Sir Keir Starmer visits the Museum of London 01:28

 On the first day of Black History Month Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes a tour of the Black History Month exhibition at the Museum of London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons [Video]

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Some of the nation’s landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.

NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

 As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..
BBC News

World Podcast Day: what to listen to from BBC Sport

 On World Podcast Day, here are some of the best podcasts from BBC Sport.
BBC News

Why Bellingham reminds me of a young Vieira

 In her latest BBC Sport column, Karen Carney discusses the impact Jude Bellingham can have at Borussia Dortmund and where he can develop.
BBC News
Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest

Harry Maguire says he feared for his life during an incident on the Greekisland of Mykonos which saw the Manchester United captain arrested by police.He made the comment in an interview with Dan Roan from BBC Sport.

