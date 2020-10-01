Global
Covid in Wales: Lockdown tourism businesses fear closure
Covid in Wales: Lockdown tourism businesses fear closure
Thursday, 1 October 2020 (
29 minutes ago
)
Wrexham, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Conwy face lockdown restrictions from 18:00 on Thursday.
