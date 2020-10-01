Global  
 

NBA Finals: Anthony Davis and Le Bron James lead Los Angeles Lakers to victory in game one

BBC News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Anthony Davis scores 34 points and LeBron James 25 for the Los Angeles Lakers as they beat the Miami Heat 116-98 in game one of the NBA Finals.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing

Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing 02:19

 SportsPulse: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers left Game 1 with a win and a boat load of confidence, while the Miami Heat left with injuries and the need for a new game plan. Mackenzie Salmon breaks it all down.

