Coronavirus aid package, new Louisville police chief, Harvest Moon: 5 things to know Thursday

They chanted, "arrest the cops" for more than 100 days but did not receive the decision they wanted. Still, protests continue in Louisville streets.

As Louisville anticipates the release of grand jury recordings, Kentucky's attorney general has admitted that no charges were recommended for Breonna Taylor's..

A grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has filed a motion to have records from the grand jury proceedings made public. The grand jury decided last week not to..

City of Greenville will keep Howie Thompson as interim police chief at least through December



The search for a new chief was suspended due to the pandemic this spring. Credit: WYFF Duration: 01:10 Published 8 hours ago

Rochester Police Names New Chief Following Daniel Prude's Death



The city of Rochester has appointed an interim police chief following weeks of protests over the death of Daniel Prude. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago