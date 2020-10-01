Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus aid package, new Louisville police chief, Harvest Moon: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Louisville gets a new police chief, House to vote on coronavirus aid package, the Harvest Moon and more things to start your Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Seventeen weeks of protest end with no Breonna Taylor charges. Where do they go from here?

 They chanted, "arrest the cops" for more than 100 days but did not receive the decision they wanted. Still, protests continue in Louisville streets.
USATODAY.com

Homicide charges never recommended in Breonna Taylor case

 As Louisville anticipates the release of grand jury recordings, Kentucky's attorney general has admitted that no charges were recommended for Breonna Taylor's..
CBS News

Grand juror in Breonna Taylor case calls for grand jury records to be made public

 A grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has filed a motion to have records from the grand jury proceedings made public. The grand jury decided last week not to..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

City of Greenville will keep Howie Thompson as interim police chief at least through December [Video]

City of Greenville will keep Howie Thompson as interim police chief at least through December

The search for a new chief was suspended due to the pandemic this spring.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:10Published
Rochester Police Names New Chief Following Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

Rochester Police Names New Chief Following Daniel Prude's Death

The city of Rochester has appointed an interim police chief following weeks of protests over the death of Daniel Prude.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published
Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death [Video]

Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death

[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: The mayor of Rochester, New York named the city's first female police chief on Saturday, weeks after firing the previous chief amid protests over the death of a Black man in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this