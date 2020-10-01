Global  
 

Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

Thursday, 1 October 2020
If Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House in November, it’s likely that another stopgap measure would fund the government into next year and that the next administration and Congress would deal with the leftover business.
Senate Approves Bill to Avoid Shutdown, Sending It to Trump

 By a sweeping bipartisan vote Wednesday, the Senate sent President Trump a bill to fund the government through Dec. 11, averting the possibility of a government...
Senate extends CARES Act contractor provision in passing budget bill

 On the last day of the fiscal year, the Senate voted to avert a government shutdown and extend a provision shielding contractors from the financial effects of...
